College Station stops online utility payments while investigating data breach

The city of College Station is warning utility customers about a potential data breach.

The city said in a release they were recently informed about a potential data security issue with Click2Gov, a third-party system used to process payments online.

The city says they immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party experts, to determine the nature and scope of the security issue. They working with independent investigators and federal law enforcement to determine the scope of the event.

While they respond, online payments have been disabled. Utility payments may still be made via any of these options:

• The city’s automatic voice payment system: 979.764.ePAY (3729)

• In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, Texas

• Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, Texas 77842

• By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535