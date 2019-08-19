College Station student arrested for terroristic threat

Just days after returning to school, threats were made against a high school in College Station.

Police confirm a student at A&M Consolidated High School has been arrested for making a terroristic threat.

The threats were posted on social media Sunday evening and an arrest was made later that day.

The student is a juvenile, so their name will not be publicly released.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to any College Station schools or students.

The posts are still being investigated.