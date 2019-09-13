College Station student arrested for terroristic threat against high school

A College Station High School student has been arrested after police say a threat was made toward the school and another student during school hours on Thursday.

College Station police initially said the threat was was made from one student to another, but CSPD has since confirmed that the threat was also made towards the school. Both students involved were minors.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.

College Station police say there is no danger to the public, but anyone with information is asked to call (979) 764-3600.