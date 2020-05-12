College Station swears in new fire chief

College Station's new fire chief, Richard Mann, was sworn in Monday by College Station Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane III during a swearing-in and promotion ceremony for multiple members of the College Station Fire Department.

Mann was named the city's new fire chief after serving 32 years with the Houston Fire Department. Monday was his first day on the job.

Chief Mann holds a number of industry certifications and is a graduate of the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program offered by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, or TEEX.

He replaces Chief Jonathan McMahan, who left the College Station Fire Department in November 2019 after nearly three years of service.