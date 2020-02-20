College Station teen arrested for selling weed brownies out of apartment

A College Station teen was arrested for selling drugs after a maintenance worker found more than a pound of marijuana in his apartment.

Police say the property owner contacted College Station police about Ryan Byrd, 19, Wednesday morning. The worker was changing air filters when he found the drugs.

Police say they found about 1.68 pounds of marijuana, some THC in small containers, and brownies laced with marijuana. According to officers, Byrd admitted to selling the brownies.

He was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery, marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance.

