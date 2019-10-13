College Station to begin roadwork on Greens Prairie Trail Monday

Starting Monday, the City of College Station is beginning the widening of Greens Prairie Trail.

The construction will be from Royder Road to Long Creek Lane, as crews will be working on widening the road to four lanes.

The city says delays are expected at the start and end of the school day at Greens Prairie Elementary, Pecan Trail Intermediate, and Wellborn Middle School.

The city of College Station says those who typically use Greens Prairie to access schools and the Creek Meadows Subdivision are advised to find an alternate route.

The construction is expected to take 10 months to complete.

