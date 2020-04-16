College Station vehicle burglary caught on camera

College Station residents are warning neighbors to be on the lookout for vehicle burglary.

Thieves were caught on camera, going through vehicles including one in the 800 block of Val Verde Drive. It happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near a cul-de-sac.

College Station Police tell us a total of 12 vehicle burglaries were reported Wednesday and there were five stolen vehicle reports around the city.

Resident Jordan Smith caught the burglary on camera.

Fortunately, he didn't have any valuable property taken and says it was the one time he forgot to lock his doors.

"You would think having cameras would help you out a lot and I mean they kind of do but that right there just goes to show that these people are getting smarter. I mean my neighbor's camera when the guy walked past he noticed the Ring Doorbell and shot him the finger to the camera and keep on going. They don't care," said Smith.

He told us he believes it was three suspects working.

Several other residents told KBTX Thursday they'd also left their vehicles unlocked and had them rummaged through on that street.

Police say you should always lock your doors and remove valuables inside.

