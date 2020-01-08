College Station wants to bring more entertainment options in 2020

A new year brings some new wish lists for the City of College Station.

Development staff members are working to bring more entertainment and family-friendly businesses to town. They tell us it's a big focus for 2020.

All around town, you can see new restaurants and retail going up, but College Station wants dirt to turn up other types of projects too.

"I am very thankful for the way that College Station is moving towards being more family-friendly. There's just such a need for that," said Jeri Lyn Triolo. She moved to town from Charlotte, North Carolina about two years ago.

"It was a major adjustment as a family," she said, going from a major city to a more medium-size community. "It was very difficult to find things to do when we got here," Triolo added.

She visits College Station city parks often and looks for things to do for her two kids.

"I do think Dave and Buster’s is a lot of fun. It has a great pull for children and families, at least middle schoolers, high schoolers and teens. I would love to see a Trader Joe's and a Whole Foods," she said.

Some of the types of businesses College Station city staff would like to bring include things like Top Golf and Dave and Busters, Main Event, live music options and kids sports places.

"We want our students and our families, we want everyone to have great entertainment options in College Station. And so that is the focus for us in our recruitment efforts and we hope to be able to bring those to fruition in the next year," said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

Nettles said they are trying to recruit new business here. They are also looking at bringing more to Midtown.

"So the 57 acres the city owns spanning Highway 6 in the Midtown business park is set aside for commercial opportunities," said Nettles.

"Someone like a Costco or even a Top Golf would be great in that location," she said.

"But anything that would just really allow families to come together would be a huge addition to this community," said Triolo.

So far there are no announcements yet on plans to bring any of these entertainment businesses here, but new development is expected in the coming years especially in south College Station.