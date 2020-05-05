College Station woman spreading joy with painted rocks

A College Station woman is using painted rocks to help spread joy in her neighborhood.

Sylvia Norton has a love for art and says she started painting rocks a couple of months ago and hiding them around her Pebble Creek neighborhood.

She wanted to start making more personalized ones, so she posted in her Neighborhood app and has received 400 requests since then.

Norton says since the COVID-19 pandemic has started orders have picked up, and she's made rocks for grandparents stuck in their home or people who have just beaten the virus.

"It's just something right now that people need. I think it's something that can brighten people's day and it certainly makes my life happier right now being home, of course, I'm home all the time, but I mean this way I have a duty to fill these orders," said Norton.

She right now is just taking requests through the Neighborhood app.