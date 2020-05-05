College Station woman arrested after abandoning dog for several weeks

A College Station woman is in jail after police say she intentionally abandoned a dog for several weeks.

On April 21, College Station police responded to an animal call at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Luther Street West. Management said a resident, Madeline Clark, 20, claimed a dog was dead in her apartment.

Animal control officers spoke with Clark, who said she left the dog with food and water, but the dog was dead when we returned home after the weekend. Clark initially claimed she only left for a couple of days, but later admitted she might have been gone for at least a week, but less than a month without checking on her dog.

Apartment maintenance workers found the seven-year-old dog decomposing in a wire kennel with two bowls of food. Authorities don’t believe the dog died of starvation.

Clark was arrested May 4 and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

