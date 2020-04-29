CS woman makes 'TP Buddies' to recognize local heroes

Tina Duncan started making TP buddies when the shelter-in-place started.

The College Station woman says they represent the people who inspire her, like family members, nurses, doctors, and some celebrities.

Duncan says she shows them off on Facebook, explaining all the good they're doing during this pandemic.

"Information about what this person does that has made an impact on our community. I felt like that would bring smiles to everybody and warm everybody's hearts," said Duncan.

Duncan says she'll continue adding to her TP buddy community and will reveal her latest on Facebook next week.