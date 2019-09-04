College Station woman indicted in apparent Munchausen case

A College Station woman, who, according to Temple Police, manipulated the medical staff at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple “into performing unnecessary surgery and procedures on her 9-month-old daughter,” was named in a four-count indictment Wednesday charging intentional bodily injury of a child.

Danica Alexandria Harrison, 29, was arrested on July 25 in College Station on a warrant charging injury to a child/intentional bodily injury.

She was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

The warrant was issued on July 23 following an investigation that started after officers were sent to the hospital on March 12, 2018 “after medical staff observed concerning behavior from the mother of a patient.”

Last March, investigators in Bell County say a hidden camera caught Harrison injecting Gatorade into her daughter's gastric bag.

She admitted to police she did that so her daughter would get more specialized care. It appears to be a cause of what's called Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a mental health problem in which parents or caregivers either invent or actually cause an illness or injury to a person in their care.

"More commonly, Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy in children is a woman and by a person whose own needs are not being met in some way," said Dr. Jesse Parr, a pediatrician with Texas Children's Pediatrics in College Station.

While not familiar with the details of this case, KBTX talked with Parr and other medical experts about the disorder.

"It's very difficult sometimes to figure this out. It takes a pretty astute clinician, doctor, nurse, medical team to see that there's some inconsistencies in the story and there's things that don't make sense," said Parr.

The victims are most often small children, experts say.