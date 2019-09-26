College Station woman warning others about Social Security scam

A College Station woman is warning about a social security scam.

Shannon Ballard gets lots of phone calls, but the one she received on Tuesday morning was something new.

"This call is from the Department of Social Security Administration," the robotic voice said. "The reason you have received this phone call from our department is to inform you that we just suspend your social security number because we found some suspicious activity," the recording said.

"I automatically knew that it was a scam," said Ballard. Fortunately, she didn't fall for it or call them back.

"This was a new one for me. I hadn't heard this one yet. I mean I get a lot of robocalls and scam calls," she said.

She called KBTX to warn others. Especially seniors and people dependent on social security. College Station police said they are hearing about these types of calls from residents.

An informal poll on Nextdoor earlier this summer revealed 40 percent of participants had been targeted. The total number of people to vote was 121.

"Just hang up on people. But bottom line is when someone calls you however official they may sound, no true governmental agency is ever going to ask for money over the phone," said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department.

"Never share that information with anybody over the phone," he said.

"I'd hate for somebody, especially our seniors to get caught up in a scam and lose you know lots of money. I'm sure that it would be frightening to them to think, 'Oh my gosh something's happened to my social security'," said Ballard.

"You just got to be extra careful with all these robocalls and different things like that. You just don't know," she said.

She said she also knew it was a scam because of some of the improper grammar in the recording. Ballard has reported the scam to the Social Security Administration. You are also encouraged to report these scams to the Federal Trade Commission and your local police department.

College Station police said Thursday they aren't aware of any of our residents falling for the scam recently.

