College Station woman with family history of cancer faces her own battle

A College Station woman was diagnosed with cancer while trying to donate a kidney to a family member. That surprise diagnosis sent her on a journey through her faith.

This isn’t the first time Velvet Quartemont and her family have encountered cancer.

“It’s not something I would ever want to face alone. I definitely understand the trauma you face when you get that diagnosis,” said Velvet Quartemont.

Velvet was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in 2018. It’s an aggressive type of breast cancer that spreads quickly

“Your mind just wants to run crazy. If it’s there, where else is it? And what your life expectancy is and things like that,” Quartemont said.

Velvet is the youngest of seven. Four of her older siblings and her father have all fought cancer. Only one of them survived.

“It’s just a hard season. It’s really not easy when you get the diagnosis of the big C word, cancer," Velvet continued. “My three oldest sisters found out within three weeks of each other that they had breast cancer. It’s interesting because we all have a different type. We all tested negative for the BRCA gene.”

Velvet had a lumpectomy, chemo, and radiation.

“But there was a 95 percent chance that if I did the chemo and radiation that it would not return again,” Velvet said.

Today, she is cancer-free. Velvet credits her faith for keeping her strong through it all

“I really felt God’s hand through that and I felt Him in my life, and it was just a blessed time. I’m almost thankful that I had that time with the Lord,” Quartemont continued.

“That big C word is not something that anybody wants to hear, but there is hope. No matter how devastating it’s been in your family. There’s always hope. ”

Velvet held off on getting her mammogram on the 12-month mark because she was scared of what the results would be. Now, she says she won't ever wait long for a check-up.