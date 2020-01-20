College Station women arrested for promoting child pornography

Two College Station women are facing serious charges for child pornography.

Police say it all stems from an argument that got out of hand.

Terica Thurmon, 24, and Michaela Woodlee, 25, were arrested Sunday.

Police say the two shared on social media video of another woman having sex. That video was reportedly recorded 10 years ago when the woman was 16 at the time with her then-boyfriend.

It is an unusual case.

Officers say this all started with a fight between women at a local apartment complex Saturday.

On Sunday Thurmon and Woodlee allegedly posted the video and did a Facebook live video bashing the victim. Police said several sexual images were posted on Facebook.

"Almost all child pornography is is pretty old," said Shane Phelps, KBTX Legal Analyst. He said it doesn't matter how old the woman in the video is now.

"So if somebody knows that they have a video of somebody engaging in a sex act that was under the age of 18 even though that person is now 25 or 30 years-old doesn't matter. It's still promotion of child pornography if they post it online or they just give it to a friend," said Phelps

Police believe Thurmon got the video from Woodlee.

Woodlee told officers she got the video from someone she didn't know through a messaging app.

"People need to understand to use social media responsibly. That stuff will haunt you for the rest of your life it doesn't go away on the internet you know I tell my daughter and I know you'll tell your daughter be careful what you post online because it can ruin your life," said Phelps.

Phelps warns people should use caution when looking at social media posts and communicating electronically.

"You may not be the one who produces it or even promotes it, but if it’s sent to you if you keep it on your phone and your computer knowing that it’s child pornography you are guilty of possession of child pornography," said Phelps.

Both Thurmon and Woodlee remain behind bars with bond set at $10,000 each.

They could face 2-to-20 years in prison if convicted of a second degree felony.