College Station working on process to find next Fire Chief

College Station is starting to narrow down who the next fire chief will be. City staff tells KBTX they will be looking at bringing in candidates for interviews in a few weeks. The goal is to have a finalist selected before City Manager Brian Woods heads on a military deployment.

Former Chief Jonathan McMahan resigned from the department last year.

KBTX asked College Station Mayor Karl Mooney what he'd like to see in the next fire chief.

"You know I just want to see someone who knows a little something about a college town. Because that in itself brings about some challenges you know. Remember our fire department includes our EMT services," said Mooney. "And I say that in a very loving way with regards to our college students and others who come into town to celebrate various activities sponsored by the university."

Mayor Mooney said they are looking internally and nationally for the next chief. A finalist could be announced by the end of March.