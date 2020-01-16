College Station's Dream Works In Action Series Preview

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the City of College Station is hosting a series called Dream Works in Action.

“We cannot forget what he stood for,” said Cheleita Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor. “Being here at the Lincoln Center gives us the opportunity to set those things in motion and reignite what he stood for, so people don’t forget.”

The series includes four different events that are open to all age groups and designed to “reignite Dr. King’s aspirations of keeping the dream alive,” according to the City of College Station.

Community Bible Study

Starting at the beginning of the month, Dream Works in Action was kicked off with a Community Bible Study. The bible studies are held each Wednesday of the month of January from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Different pastors from across the community lead the Bible studies, which will focus on peace, love, and unity, according to the City of College Station.

Dates and Themes of the Bible Study:

Jan. 8 • “Sustain Hope,” by Pastor A. C. Clark, III

Jan. 15 • “Love Your Enemies,” by Pastor Sam Hill

Jan. 22 • “Work for Equality & Justice,” by Pastor Eleanor Colvin & Donna Renfro

Jan. 29 • “Build the Beloved Community,” by Pastor Dan DeLeon

36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Keeping The Dream Alive Celebration

On Friday, Jan. 17th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., everyone is invited to an evening of celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The night will begin with a dinner, “smothered chicken or meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, peach cobbler, and a roll,” catered by K&J Southern Cuisine and then a keynote address from Pastor Marie Nutall of Bryan’s New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, according to the City of College Station’s website. There will also be musical performances from our Minds of Champions Youth Choir and Bryan’s New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church choir.

“It’s a praise party because it’s Friday night and we are going to be celebrating Dr. King,” said Johnson. “You can’t have an [Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr] event without bringing a spiritual component to it because he was a minister first and foremost.”

Awards will also be given out at the Keeping The Dream Alive Celebration. This year’s award recipients are:

-West District Operations

-Rusty Warncke, Project Manager Parks and Rec

-Pastor Eleanor Colvin, First United Methodist

-Retired Lieutenant Craig Anderson, College Station Police

The event is $10 if you plan to come for dinner, but free if you come after 7:00 p.m. and are planning to come for just the program. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Career & Job Fair

In partnership with Workforce Solutions, the City of College Station will be hosting a career and job fair at the Lincoln Center on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Nathaniel Muir, Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, there will be 15 employers with immediate job openings. The positions available include administrative assistant, personal care aids, food service, equipment operators and facility maintenance. Muir suggests that those attending the job fair come prepared with a resume and ready to interview. For additional details on the career & job fair, see the video player.

Ahead of the career and job fair, two job readiness workshops will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The first workshop is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second workshop is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The workshop will go over resume writing tips and how to best market yourself to employers, according to the City of College Station.

Teen Talk

In an event just designed for teens, the Teen Talk is an “open forum designed to give teens a safe, judgment-free zone to discuss the issues and topics most important to them. The goal is to bridge generational gaps, encourage open communication, and foster an environment where we are more understanding of others,” according to the City of College Station’s website.

Dustin Kemp from Texas A&M University will be there to facilitate the talks, according to Johnson. The forum will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free pizza and beverages will be provided to those in attendance, according to Johnson.

For more information on the Dream Works in Action series and all events at the Lincoln Center, see the related links tab.