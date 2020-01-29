College Station's newest restaurant is getting cheesy

On Jan. 29, I Heart Mac & Cheese officially opened its first Texas location in College Station.

“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept that is customizable macaroni bowls," said I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise owner, TJ Doyel. “You can do macaroni, grilled cheese; we have all sorts of healthy bases.”

There are several ways you can enjoy macaroni and cheese at I Heart Mac & Cheese. Customers can build their own bowls or grilled cheese with mac and cheese inside, choose from chef’s specials, create a salad, order mac bites, choose a dessert and more. The menu at I Heart Mac & Cheese is also very accommodating to dietary preferences by offering gluten-free and vegan options.

“This concept takes mac and cheese and elevates it to a new level with some of these chef’s specials,” said Doyel. “We have a lobster truffle mac and cheese. It’s got some really incredible flavors in it, and we have all these different options that really create new flavor profiles from anything you would expect.”

“It’s amazing you can have these lists of chef specials or whatever you would like to create and have a different meal literally every time you are sitting down in our restaurant,” said Doyel.

The doors to the new restaurant officially opened the morning of Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will also host a grand opening celebration at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 29 with a huge giveaway! “The first paying customer when the celebration begins at 4 p.m., will win free mac & cheese creations for one year,” according to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

During the grand opening celebration, there will be face painting, special promotions, one free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regular priced item, raffle drawings and more according to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

10% of the proceeds on Jan. 29, will go to No Kid Hungry, which is a nonprofit organization that works to end child hunger in the United States, according to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Besides ordering in-store, you can also order I Heart Mac & Cheese online or through your mobile phone. The I Heart Mac & Cheese mobile application is available for download in your smart phone’s app store, and you can receive 50 reward points when you download it, according to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

The I Heart Mac & Cheese is located at 11667 FM 2154 in Suite 400 in College Station in the Jones Crossing development.

A second I Heart Mac & Cheese location is currently being built in Century Square and plans to open this spring.

