College View High School students donate hundreds of items to food bank

Students at College View High School in College Station are giving back to the community.

All grades participated in collecting food to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The school has just under 90 students and still managed to donate almost 1,000 meals.

“Because we are small we have a family type environment and we really support one another in whatever we're doing,” said Casey Polen a teacher at College View High School. “I was really excited but not surprised that our students stepped up in such a big way.”

