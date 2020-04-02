Colorado State University: "Above average" hurricane season expected

A group of forecasters for Colorado State University have released their early predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The forecast calls for an above average season. Forecasters predict 16 named storms, where storms over the past 30 years have averaged about 12. This includes 8 hurricanes predicted over the average of about 6 per year. Of the 8 hurricanes, forecaster at CSU predict 4 of the storms will become major (Category 3 or stronger).

There were two big factors impacting this forecast. A large scale circulation called El Niño is not expected to form this year, which typically allows for lighter upper level winds in the Tropical Atlantic during the summer and fall. Lighter winds are better conditions for tropical storms to form. Forecasters also noted an already warmer than average Tropical Atlantic, stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to near the Equator. Warmer water provides better fuel for organizing tropical storms.

"Average" or "normal" (over the past 30 years) is defined as 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, with 3 of those being major hurricanes. This outlook does not attempt to show how many of these storms will impact land or the United States.

The official start of the 2019 hurricane season is June 1st and lasts through November 30th. NOAA will release their own outlook later in spring.