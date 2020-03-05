Come out and celebrate this month's First Friday in Downtown Bryan

First Friday is here for the month of March and Downtown Bryan wants you to come out and enjoy the festivities.

As always, you can expect a lot of live music ringing through the streets of downtown. A variety of non-profit organizations will be on hand to inform the community of what they have going on.

All of the restaurants in downtown will open late serving up the best local food Bryan has to offer.

In the last year, the roads have been closed down allowing patrons to freely roam the area and play games and other activities on the street.

The family friendly and free event starts on March 6 at 5 p.m.