Coming soon: Zip code data for COVID-19 in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials announced Thursday there will be additional data soon available with its daily COVID-19 data that is provided to the public.

In the coming days, confirmed cases of the virus will be broken down by zip codes.

The Brazos County Health District said it received several requests for this information and they don't feel it would identify any specific patients who've tested positive.

What they don't want is for residents in less-affected areas of the county to let down their guard.

"We have to remember that this virus is out there where we don't even know where it is," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority. "So we have to treat every area of the county as though the virus is there. We still have to be vigilant with hand hygiene and we must be vigilant with social distancing."

Another new number that will begin appearing in daily reports is the number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County.

Currently, there are 103 active cases and nine patients who remain hospitalized.

Dr. Sullivan said almost half of all cases are been linked to clusters. Those are cases of two or more patients who contracted the virus from one specific carrier.

He also clarified that while a majority of patients in Brazos County have been people who are in their 20s, not all of them are college students.

Dr. Sullivan said Brazos County continues to have a limited amount of testing available for COVID-19, but there will soon be serology testing available. More commonly referred to as antibody tests, these tests could help provide health officials with a more accurate number of how many people have had the virus.

When asked about face masks being required to be worn in public, like in other areas of the country, Dr. Sullivan said he did not see that being a necessary mandate in the near future.

Representatives from area hospitals were also in attendance at Thursday's briefing.

Both CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White Health reported having a sufficient number of supplies and PPEs for staff. They also said their facilities in Brazos County are just a little more than at half-capacity.

A spokesman for Baylor Scott & White Health said last week the hospital's Intensive Care Unit reached 70% capacity, but that number has since decreased.

CHI St. Joseph Health said it's seen a decrease in daily incidents.

Both hospitals and the health department on Thursday also dismissed an increasing number of skeptics who have questioned if local COVID-19 numbers are being inflated in an effort to obtain additional federal funding.

Dr. Sullivan made clear that if a patient has COVID-19 at the time of death, then that person is classified as a COVID-19 death.

"I can tell you with great confidence that the health department has absolutely no financial interest in having more deaths at all. We want fewer deaths," he said.

To watch the entire news conference online by clicking here.