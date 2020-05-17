Commerce National Bank gives financial support to community non-profits

Commerce National Bank donated one million dollars to local non-profits for financial support during the COVID-19 crisis. The donations cover Bryan/College Station, Lubbock, Amarillo, and Borger.

One of those nonprofits in BCS is Project Unity.

The organization based in Bryan received $10,000 that will go toward helping the 350 families they serve.

"This is a way to say to our staff as well, keep giving that hope, keep motivating, just keeping asking those questions of what's going on with families and we will get the resources our community will come in strong for project unity, and Commerce National Bank was the first," said Jeannie Mansill, the president of Project Unity.

The money received at Project Unity will help pay for things like cell phone bills, internet, food, and educational material for kids.

The other non-profits receiving a donation are:

-Brazos Valley Food Bank

-Brazos Valley Rehab Center

- Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living

- Bryan ISD Foundation

- College Station ISD Foundation

- SOS Ministries

- Sexual Assault Resource Center

- National Alliance for Mental Illness

- North Bryan Community Center