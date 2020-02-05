Commerce double homicide suspect connected to Denton murder.

The suspect of the double homicide at Texas A&M University-Commerce is connected to a New Year's Eve murder in Denton.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is charged with double capital murder for the deaths of Deja Matts,19, and Abbaney Matts, 20.

Due to the double homicide, Denton Police detectives and the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to obtain a search warrant of a location in Rowlett, Texas.

Through the search, DPS was able to connect Smith and two others, Jalin Hargrove, 23, and Earnest Rogers, 26, to the Denton murder of Steven Daniels.

Smith, Hargrove and Rogers are charged with capital murder. Smith is also charged with double capital murder for the Commerce homicide.

Due to the ongoing investigation of both the Denton and Commerce murder, no additional details were provided.