Committee formed to address missing children in the Brazos Valley

When a child goes missing, the likelihood of them getting exposed to violence, criminal activity, and the sex trade is high. Locally, law enforcement wants to curb those chances, but say it shouldn’t just be up to them.

On average, 330 children in the Brazos Valley are reported missing each year.

“The numbers are telling us that we have a problem,” said College Station Police Assistant Chief Chuck Fleeger. “Now is the time to address it.”

Fleeger is working to address the issue. He leads Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, an organization that works to safely recover children.

“The longer that a child is a runaway and out on the streets on their own, they are more subject to things such as violence, criminal activity, sex trafficking, drugs or alcohol,” said Fleeger.

Fleeger says local kids aren’t necessarily being snatched off the streets, but many are running away from home.

“These kids are running from something or running to something,” he said. “A lack of food, medical care, and love.”

He says they need resources. One of the places they turn to is the Lincoln Center in College Station.

“I’m a product of this community,” said Lincoln Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson.

For more than 20 years, Johnson has been a fixture at the Lincoln Center. She says she sees kids every day who need extensive counseling to overcome trauma in their lives. It’s attention that they often can’t get at home.

“Single parents, not that they are neglecting their kids, but they have to work to be able to provide for that child,” said Johnson.

Offering programs and activities helps some of those families, but Johnson says the root of why kids run comes down to three things.

“Parents have got to be held accountable for what their kids are looking at on social media and on their phones. Parents have to be aware,” said Johnson. “Number 2: It’s going to take a village. We kind of stepped out of 'it takes a village to raise a child,' but we need to go back to the village. And number three: just being concerned. Showing that you care about other people besides yourself and seeing how you can help.”

Johnson says it’s as simple as taking an hour or two to get involved and volunteer.

“These kids are looking for trustworthy adults, responsible adults to enlighten them and let them know that it is going to be ok,” she said.

Amber Alert Brazos Valley and the Lincoln Center have set up a committee to look into the missing resources needed throughout the community.

If you want more information, you can connect with the Amber Alert Brazos Valley Facebook page.