Community members find ways to keep kids entertained using the internet

Local organizations and community members are doing what they can to help kids learn and have fun while home during COVID-19 precautions.

Thanks to the internet, we can all stay connected while staying apart.

“To know that you’re sharing this experience, as weird and as difficult as it is, with hundreds and thousands of parents around the world, I think there is some synergy in that,” said Chris Field, a College Station dad.

With local schools closed, parents like Field are finding new ways to fill the day.

“I knew there were more parents out there like me and my wife who were wondering what we are going to do," said Field.

That’s why he decided to come up with something parents and kids can enjoy while practicing social distancing.

“Virtual field trips. Every day I find some community member that has a cool talent or skill,” said Field.

Field started Monday with a Facebook live video of giraffes and a veterinarian and ended on Friday with an art class at the Purple Turtle Art Studio in Downtown Bryan.

Over at The Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley, they’re working to make sure life still feels normal.

“We’re trying to keep the same programming and routine that the kids are used to seeing. Just trying to keep those things going for our community as well,” said Jenna Dworkin, Director of Education at the museum.

Dworkin says they’re using the internet to provide storytime and other activities like yoga.

“Parents are at home with their kids and they need whatever tools that they can find to help them. Not only are they entertained but maybe some different educational opportunities,” said Dworkin.

The Museum and Fields plan to continue online activities for the next two weeks while local students are out of school.

The Purple Turtle Art Studio will also continue online art classes after Field’s daily field trips.

Check out the related links section to participate in next week's online activities.

