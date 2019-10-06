Community attends meet and greet with 2019 city election candidates

Sunday the Republican Party of Brazos County held a meet and greet for the community.

This gave residents the chance to meet with candidates from various nonpartisan races within Brazos County.

Michael Swirsky is new to Bryan and says the meet and greet gave him a better understanding of who is running in the 2019 election season.

“I’ve gotten to get to know the candidates a little bit better,” said Swirsky.

Among the races represented were city council and school board candidates from both Bryan and College Station.

A big race this year is for Bryan City Mayor, incumbent Andrew Nelson is looking for re-election. Robert Rose and Patrick Giammalva are also in the race, hoping to take Nelson’s seat.

During the event, they were able to share their reasons why Bryan residents should vote for them.

“Well I think my track record speaks for itself I think we've been moving the city forward,” said Nelson “I use my business background my entrepreneur background, we've had a unified counsel with tremendous things we've accomplished in the last three years, we want to keep Bryan moving forward.”

"I listen to the citizens and responsive to their needs and I'm also finically responsible and the super park is not a responsibly finical decision and so that's the reason I'd be a better candidate,” said Rose.

"I want to be the people's mayor what will make me a good mayor is to open city hall no more secrecy my doors will be open my office will be the lobby and the people will be able to come in there and literally tell me what their needs are,” said Giammalva.

Swirsky says he doesn’t know who will get his vote just yet, but meeting the candidates makes him a more informed voter.

"I'm mainly just trying to look for someone who is focusing on just looking everywhere, where they can cut spending, being able to cut taxes low, in my opinion, that results in greater prosperity for the city," said Swirsky.

