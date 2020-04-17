Community celebrates local two-year-old's birthday

One College Station family celebrated their little girl’s second birthday with a few local heroes on Friday.

Patricia Cutshaver says her two-year-old daughter Jordan deserved the best birthday ever. So she had an idea to surprise her daughter with an outdoor party.

“We put it out there to see if anyone would want to participate and we had an overwhelming response from people. They said 'do it! just do it,'” said Cutshaver.

Patricia, her husband Rhett, and three daughters Hannah, Elizabeth, and Jordan all waited outside of their house for the party to start.

The family says they cherish every day with their little girl.

Jordan was diagnosed with Leukemia in September 2019. Since then, she has undergone treatments and was recently hospitalized.

“We had a really rough month this month,” said Cutshaver. “We had some very strange side effects for one of her chemotherapies, so she has been in the hospital for the last week and a half.”

The family can only send one person to go with Jordan because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mother says it was hard, especially because her daughter was in the hospital for Easter.

Luckily, she made it out just in time for her second birthday.

Both of her parents work at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan. They say their coworkers came up with an idea to roll down the street in their ambulance vehicles to celebrate. But what started as a few vehicles, grew throughout the community.

Friends, family, local EMS, firefighters, police, and sheriff’s deputies paraded down the street to celebrate Jordan’s birthday.

“When we can take these little opportunities and we can make not just the little kids smile but their families smile, that’s an exciting time, and we are going to do as much of that as we can,” said Billy Rice, EMS Director at CHI St. Joseph.

The family says it was truly a day they will never forget. Jordan’s mom Patricia says they wouldn’t be where they are today with Jordan’s diagnosis if it wasn’t for her oncologist, Dr. Margolin at Texas Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Theresa Krause at CHI St. Joseph Health.

“It has been really nice to be all together for this. Jordan truly is our hero,” said Cutshaver.

