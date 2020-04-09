Businesses coming together to support restaurants, medical staff

Local businesses are coming together to help support one another and first responders and medical staff on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stearns Design Build in College Station teamed up with local restaurants to help fund, prepare, and deliver hot meals to hospitals and first responders in the Brazos Valley.

The organization is called Brazos Feed It Forward and is raising money to be able to pay for the food and restaurant wages, to then give a free meal to medical staff.

Thursday, Wade Beckman, owner of Shipwreck Bar & Grill in Bryan, dropped off a free lunch to Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station.

“The support from the Bryan College Station community and the whole Brazos Valley has really helped us and encouraged us every day. It just makes work a little more bearable,” said Kimberly Lovell with Baylor Scott & White Health.

Kristy Petty, the owner of The Village in Downtown Bryan, is also partaking in this movement. She says it is amazing to see so many restaurants and businesses who would normally be competitors, come together for a good cause.

“Bryan College Station, the Brazos Valley it is a magical place with extremely heart filled humanitarian type people, and I think it is so nice that we are all coming together no matter our differences we are banding together to get this all figured out,” said Petty.

The Bubba Moore Foundation is also working with the group to help make sure the money donated from the community is dispersed to the restaurants for their work.

Organizers say they plan to continue dropping off meals to those who are fighting to keep the Brazos Valley safe. More information and a link to support their cause can be found here.

Here is a current list of the participating restaurants:

The Village Café

Shipwreck Grill

Amico Nave Ristorante

3rd on Main Kitchen

Hullabaloo Diner

C&J BBQ

Casa Rodriguez

Nam Café

Smitty K’s

J. Cody’s Steaks & BBQ

Blue Baker

Ronin

MAD Taco

Chicken Oil Company

Northgate Juice Joint

Rx Pizza

Harvey Washbangers

Stella Southern Café

Veritas.

