Anyone in College Station with questions about any of the codes in the city can check out this event Monday.

The Community Conversation and Open House aims to answer any questions about code enforcement. A couple of topics that will be discussed are codes that deal with junk cars, high grass and weeds, and other things that help neighborhoods look good.

It's happening at the newly renovated Lincoln Recreation Center in the Orchid Room on February 17 at 7:00 p.m.