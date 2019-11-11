Community donates to House of Hope following devastating fire

Leaders of a local rehabilitation center for men are trying to rebuild after a devastating fire this weekend. Thankfully, they're getting a lot of help.

Brad Brock, the founder and pastor of House of Hope said right after it happened, the community responded.

"The Bible says 'I'll answer you, even before you ask,' and that's basically what happened here. Immediately, the donations started flooding in; from socks and underwear to clothes, to blankets, to food," Brock said.

Volunteers from down the street to across the state have come to help in any way they can. One volunteer, Rebecca Weeks, says she's been in a similar situation.

"Our house burned down almost three years ago and we lost almost everything. So it's close to my heart to try and help people in a similar situation. You do it for God. God says to give to other people, but you tend to receive a lot more from giving than you give yourself," Weeks said.

The men are staying in another House of Hope building just half a block away.

Brock said physical donations have been met. Monetary donations are still needed as they rebuild their campus.

"It's God's way of showing me that everything will be okay. I have this. It belongs to Him anyway. Going forward, we're just going to clean the campus up. Unfortunately, we did not have any insurance, so everything will be donations this day forward," Brock said.

The House of House has established a GoFundme page that you can access by clicking here.

The organization has also posted the following information on its Facebook page.:

