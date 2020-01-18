Community gathers to support the fight against local hunger

Nearly one in four people here in the Brazos Valley don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and Saturday night, hundreds came together to raise money and awareness on this issue.

The Bridge Ministries hosted its second annual Hunger to Hope banquet at the Icehouse on Main in Downtown Bryan.

The twenties themed night raised money to help feed those in need in the Brazos Valley. Money was raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, and a silent auction.

KBTX’s very own Kathleen Witte emceed the night as the community came together to fight against hunger.

Tatiana Rivera helped organize Saturday’s event and says it is important to bring to light this issue within the community.

“Brazos County is actually 22% food insecure and so that equates to 41,755 residents that actually don’t know where their next meal is coming from. It might be hard to see on a day to day basis, however it is a very real problem that we are trying to alleviate,” said Rivera.

Organizers say their goal for the night was to raise $100,000. More information on The Bridge Ministries can be found in the related links section.

