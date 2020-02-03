Community hosting benefit for longtime Bryan business owner

Friends and family of a local business owner are coming together to host a benefit in his name.

Ronnie Dicharo, the owner of Sam’s Shoe Service in Bryan, says because of recent health complications, he’s been tight on money.

"I was closed here for at least two months straight - September and October. So I didn't have any income coming in,” said Dicharo.

Dicharo’s close friend Bill Bertrand decided he was going to step in and help by hosting a fundraiser. All the proceeds will go to Dicharo.

"We're going to be selling barbecue plates. They'll have a donation jar there. We're also setting up stuff for a silent auction and they can come and eat, bid on something, or just come by and let him know you're thinking of him,” said Bertrand.

Bertrand says Dicharo would do the same thing for anyone who needed it.

"They’re a caring, giving family and they care about the community. We don't mind doing it for him," said Bertrand.

The benefit is Saturday, February 15 starting at 12:00 p.m. at Sons of Hermann in Bryan. Bertrand says everyone is invited to attend, listen to music and have a good time. One of the items they'll be auctioning off is a guitar autographed by George Strait.

