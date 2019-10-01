Community invited to RELLIS Campus Festival and Open House

Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp is inviting the local community to the RELLIS Campus Festival and Open House, where the RELLIS family can meet their neighbors in the Brazos Valley.

The all-day event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 on the 2,000-acre RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas and is the official ‘Welcome to the RELLIS Campus’ event.

“It has been an eventful three-and-half years since I first announced the creation of the RELLIS campus,” said Chancellor Sharp. "We are headed toward a half-billion dollars in construction, with more on the drawing board. I thought it was time to invite the community to see the campus up close.”

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. with a helicopter flyover and culminate in a fireworks display beginning at 8 p.m. The open house will also include booths from several A&M System agencies, a collegiate corner with university representatives from A&M System regional universities and booths from a variety of local entities, including local fire departments and the Blinn College District. Family friendly activities, including a petting zoo and inflatables, will also be available, while an assortment of food and beverage options will be on-site in the food truck alley and beer and wine garden.

“Researchers and industry partners at RELLIS are cultivating partnerships that deliver life-saving technology while the workforce of tomorrow earns their certifications and degree,” said Kelly Templin, Director of the RELLIS Campus. “It is definitely the most unique place I have ever worked, and I look forward to introducing the community to our RELLIS family.”

Tours of the RELLIS Campus will operate throughout the day for guests to take-in the large landscape and vast capabilities of the area.

Earlier this year, several new buildings were opened on the campus, including the RELLIS Academic Alliance Complex and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute headquarters. Texas A&M System officials also announced that the campus would serve as the central testing hub for the Army Futures Command, with the addition of a $130 million combat development complex.

For more information about the RELLIS Festival and Open house, visit https://rellis.tamus.edu/media/.