Community finds ways to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day during social distancing

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have lost their lives serving the country, but this year with social distancing in place events had to be altered.

American Legion Post #159 held a socially distant ceremony. The event included a reading of the names of veterans lost last year, a short speech from Commander Tom Marty, and ended with a rifle volley and Taps.

"It was really great that we were able to find a way to social distance and still remember those who have fallen and bring the community out and those who wanted to come out and participate to see how we as veterans celebrate our brothers and sisters who have fallen, said TJ Robie, a member of Legion Post #159.

Veterans at the ceremony say they hope people take a moment to pause and reflect.

"I honestly hope that they sit down and think about the freedoms that we have and to realize that the freedoms that we have aren't free a lot of people had to make sacrifices," said Doris Carter, the VFW Commander.

Veteran's Park has started to reopen including the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. A number of people were out walking that part of the park on Monday.

"I think there should be somberness with memorial day by itself, but I also think there should be a sense of victory what we've done in the past because it really strengthens what we do in the future," said Douglas Johnson, a veteran, and College Station resident.

The Museum of The American G.I. has hundreds of remembrance crosses outside that people can visit. The Museum will open again on Wednesday May 27.