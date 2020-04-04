Face masks in high demand, community members working to meet the need

Face masks are in high demand, and members of the Bryan/College Station community are working to meet the need.

"There are no masks to be found on the market, so we decided to go ahead and make our own," said Sarah Quinn, a Bryan resident.

Sarah Quinn and her husband own a mobile detailing company and with the outbreak of COVID-19, they wanted their employees to have masks, so they made their own.

"Right now we're at over 600 masks that we've donated," said Quinn.

Their primary focus is to give these masks to healthcare workers and first responders.

"Our community is in their hands right now and they are the front line," said Quinn.

On Friday, the CDC recommended that people start wearing face masks out. Quinn says she's now had requests from non-essential workers.

With the demand increasing, Rhonda Raphael and Kristin Sandlin organized Hero Mask Makers.

"I believe we will be supplying masks for the entire community," said Raphael.

They've working to create a community coalition and meet the needs of doctors and nurses as well as our community. They have reached out to the Brazos County Emergency Management, Chamber of Commerce, and Brazos Valley Coalition of Governments to create partnerships and see where the masks are most needed.

"We've got over 150 masks needed right now and only 13 have been made, so we're kind of in need of some extra help," said Raphael.

Hero Mask Makers is also trying to collect as much material as needed. They are urging people to just look in their homes for cotton materials.

Here is the information to donate to local mask makers:

If you want to volunteer or help out Hero Mask Makers you can visit.

To share ideas and exchange materials, you can visit their Facebook page.

Donations can be dropped off at Innovative Fitness on Texas Avenue from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or they can do porch pick up.

If you would like to donate to Sarah Quinn, you can find her on Facebook or call 979-743-6613.

Bartenders at Rebel Draft House are also making masks that will go to drivers at the Brazos Transit District. You can donate by dropping off materials outside of their Church St. entrance Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m.