Community mourning loss of North Zulch firefighter in one-vehicle crash

A volunteer firefighter was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Madison County.

Amber Alewine, 44, of North Zulch, was the driver of an SUV that left the road and hit a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened on FM 1372 near North Zulch.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, said troopers. No other vehicles were involved.

Alewine was a secretary and volunteer firefighter for several years for the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department.

"She was a valued member of our fire department. We ask that you please keep her 9-year old son in your thoughts and prayers," said North Zulch Fire Chief Tony Clay. "We will miss her very much."

Funeral arrangements were still pending on Sunday night.

Financial assistance is needed for the funeral and burial expenses. Anyone interested in helping out can contact the chief at (936) 661-5243.

Alewine is the second Madison County firefighter to die in a crash in the past two months.

In October, Adrian Guevara, 36, of Madisonville, passed away in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 75 in Walker County. He was a member of the Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department.