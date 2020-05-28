Community partners step up to help Food for Families Fund Drive

KBTX is asking for your help raising money for an organization that's going above and beyond. The Brazos Valley Food Bank is feeding 25% more people right now, so we're hosting the Food for Families Fund Drive.

You can donate by texting "KBTX" to 31-31-31 or through our website.

We've been talking with community partners who have stepped up to help out, like Laser Live Answering Service. The group has been handling the phone lines for the food bank.

"We've answered a little over 2,000 calls over the last couple of weeks. And so I think every time I hear a call come in that we're answering that's allowing the people at the food bank to do an even bigger job in serving our community. So we're really happy to do it," said Walter Hinkle with Laser Live Answering Service.

Another group that you'll see out at every mobile food distribution site is Chick-fil-a. The hand out hot meals to everyone who comes out to get food.

"It's really been an honor more for us than for anything. We've passed out thousands of hot boxed meals and the look on these people's faces after waiting for hours in a driveline, when they get a hot Chick-fil-a box meal is priceless, absolutely priceless," said Jeniffer Fadal.