Community rallies for florist who lost $2,000 of flowers to cooler malfunction

Tricia Barksdale Designs, a College Station florist, was already going through a move to owner Barksdale's home, trying to cut overhead costs.

Then, a floral disaster struck: Barksdale's cooler malfunctioned and froze $2,000 worth of flowers.

Barksdale says the timing was horrible, with April and May some of the busiest of the year for flower shops.

“As a business person, surviving, you’re used to the need to adapt, ” said Barksdale.

Barksdale has 35 years of business experience in the Bryan-College Station area, and now, she is receiving help from those she has long served in the community.

One of Barksdale employees, Carla Marler, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the lost revenue. The fund quickly surpassed the $5,000 goal.

“Whenever she told me about it, I jumped to wanting to help, just like she has for so many others in the community,” said Marler.

Marler’s GoFundMe is still accepting donations for Tricia Barksdale Designs. You can access the campaign in the related links section of this article.

