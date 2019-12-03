Community signs studs for St. Jude's Dream Home

On Giving Tuesday, community members had the opportunity to donate and sign 2x4 studs that will be placed inside the St. Jude's Deam Home.

The home is being built in Green's Prairie Reserve and is the second one being built in College Station.

Proceeds from the sale of the house will go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The home is being built by Pitman Custom Homes and Magruder Homes.

"It means a lot because Danny Thomas the founder of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital had said he'd rather get a dollar from a million people than a million dollars from one because that means that many more people know about St.Jude's, that many more people are teaming up in the fight against childhood cancer, and we're just excited that our community has supported us so much that we can build this all together," said Courtney Pitman, the owner of Pitman Custom Homes.

They broke ground on the house at the beginning of November. It is scheduled to go on the market in April.