Companies team up to build home benefiting St. Jude

Two companies are teaming up to build a dream home with proceeds going towards St. Jude.

Pitman Custom Homes and Magruder Homes have paired up to build a home in which the proceeds of the sale will go to the hospital. The home broke ground in November and is located in south College Station.

The home will be displayed and available to tour during the Spring Parade of Homes at the end of April.

The majority of the supplies and labor have been donated but they are still working to raise funds for other parts of the home. To volunteer, you can reach out to the builders.

The St. Jude showplace is happening on April 25 at 9:00 a.m. at Greens Prairie Reserve in College Station.