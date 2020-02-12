Man sentenced to 10 years for 5th DWI conviction

The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office:

"Andres Carrizales-Morin, 54, of Bryan, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More following a punishment hearing on Friday in the 272nd District Court.

On May 6, 2018 at 9:15pm, College Station Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Raymond Stotzer Parkway and FM 2154 due to a citizen’s report of a dangerous driver “acting crazy” and “like a drunk.”

Officers observed the defendant driving dangerously, swerving on the roadway and following other drivers too closely.

Officers stopped the defendant and immediately noticed the strong smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech.

Carrizales-Morin performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests and eventually admitted to drinking “three beers” with friends earlier in the day.

A search warrant for his blood was obtained. Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab tests confirmed a blood alcohol content of .194, more than two times the legal limit in Texas.

During his punishment hearing, Carrizales-Morin admitted that he had more than three beers and lied to the police.

He also admitted that he had been convicted of DWI on four prior occasions.

He further testified that he only drank during stressful events in his life and had no need for alcohol treatment.

Judge Travis Bryan, III. handed down the sentence and commented that prison was necessary to protect the citizens of Brazos County from the defendant.

This case was investigated by the College Station Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns."

