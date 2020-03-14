Concerns about virus are changing how police respond to non-emergency calls

First responders across Brazos County are taking extra steps to better protect themselves and the public from any possible exposures to COVID-19.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the Bryan-College Station area, but law enforcement agencies are proceeding with an abundance of caution in how they respond to non-emergency calls.

As always, in the event of in-progress and emergency situations local police, fire, and EMS personnel will be dispatched to assist those in need of such services.

When callers report non-emergency incidents, dispatch personnel will work to find out if sending first responders is the safest course of action for the public.

This will result in dispatchers asking additional questions to ensure safety protocols are utilized for COVID-19 to minimize virus spread.

When appropriate, non-emergency incidents will be handled electronically or by telephone. Citizens will be referred to existing resources to report their incident in a way that does not necessitate response to their location.

This will primarily be accomplished by having the citizen file a phone report either by calling a designated location, or an officer might instead call the person back at a time that current calls for service permits.

This applies to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, and Texas A&M University Police Department.

For non-emergency calls:

· (979) 764-3600 for the College Station Police Department

· (979) 845-2345 for the Texas A&M University Police Department

· (979) 361-3888 for the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office