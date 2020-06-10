Confederate monument at Walker County courthouse damaged by vandals

A Confederate monument in front of the Walker County courthouse in Huntsville has been cleaned after it was vandalized Tuesday.

The Huntsville Item reported that the statue was defaced with black spray paint by a small group of demonstrators Tuesday night during a protest. KBTX checked the monument later in the day and found the spray paint was removed.

The statue has a Confederate flag on top with the words "In memory of our Confederate patriots 1861-1865" inscribed.

According to the Item, the act of vandalism is now under investigation.

