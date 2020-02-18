Conference for aspiring authors and illustrators coming to College Station

If you're an aspiring author or illustrator looking to break into the word of children's literature, there's a conference you may want to attend.

The Leap into Kid Lit Conference is coming to College Station this month. The full-day conference with industry professionals will inform and encourage writers and illustrators creating content for children from tots to teens.

On hand will be two experienced literary agents who will be there to give professional advice to anyone interested in getting in the industry. Also, there will be a picture book writer and an editor talking about different aspects of how to make your book the best it could be.

Tickets for the conference are $160 for SCBWI members and $200 for non-members. Registration can be done online. It takes place at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station on February 29 at 8 a.m.