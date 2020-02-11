Your Vote Counts: William Foster, III

William Foster, III participated in the Congressional Candidate Forum hosted by KBTX and KWTX on Jan. 25 held at Texas A&M University’s Rudder Theatre.

Foster is one of three Democrats running to replace Representative Bill Flores as District 17’s Congressional Representative.

KBTX has reached out with additional questions from viewers. Foster has not responded at this time.

On the Issues:

Education: Foster believes teachers should receive better pay.

Healthcare: Foster would like to use technology to provide better healthcare for the elderly and low-and-middle income individuals.

Gun Control: Foster believes people have the right to own guns, but a better job controlling them needs to be done through different gun control methods.

