Congressman Flores on impeachment inquiry, possible government shutdown

Congressman Bill Flores joined the BVTM crew to talk about the latest in Washington Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers are moving forward with the impeachment inquiry and new testimony is coming out almost every day. While the process has moved to the public phase, Rep. Flores still doesn't believe it's a transparent process. He compared it to President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

"First of all, the House authorized a vote for the full impeachment process. This vote we had last week just had limited process for the different committees," said Flores.

We're also running out of time for Congress to approve a new budget before the end of the month.

"It doesn't look good. There are eight legislative days left. We're still under Continued Resolution, we shouldn't have, we should have passed a full budget before September 30, but we didn't," Flores said.

The congressman also weighed in on the candidates who have declared for his seat now that he's not running for re-election.

"There are still some emerging leaders that have not said 'hey, I'm in'. In terms of the current batch of people, I think we're going to find some folks coming out in the next couple weeks that are going to be better," Flores said.