Congressman Flores talks conflicting plans for possible Senate trial

The impeachment process against President Donald Trump is continuing to move forward. If the two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, end up passing in the House, Congressman Bill Flores isn't sure what a Senate trial would look like.

"At this point in time the folks in the Senate are still talking about that and I don't think there's a consensus. On one hand, I think some people would like the case to move quickly and get it disposed of fairly fast. Other people would like, the president included, would have a more fullsome trial so all the evidence that was not provided during the House process could be brought to the table," said Rep. Flores.

The congressman is also speaking out about a bill championed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. It's designed to lower the cost of prescription drugs, but Rep. Flores believes it won't work.

"If you have a family member that has ALS or Alzheimer's or something like that, Nancy Pelosi's plan will shut down the pipeline of miracle drugs to deal with those things."

He says there is a new bipartisan amendment that would replace the plan with different formulas to lower drug prices.