Congressman Flores talks more federal relief for business owners

Congress is set to pass another round of relief spending to help small businesses across the country affected by COVID-19. $350 billion was set aside during the last relief bill, but that quickly ran out.

A new bill has passed in the Senate and now it moves on to the House.

"Tomorrow the House will vote on another $310 billion for the program. It should be very helpful. Based on the calculations we've done this should take care of every small business that's trying to protect paychecks," said Congressman Bill Flores.

President Donald Trump is also moving forward with plans to temporarily suspend the processing of certain visas for foreigners seeking to immigrate to the U.S.

"It's one thing to stop immigration so you reduce to competition for a reduced number of jobs, but we also want our farmers to have plenty of ag workers, ag labor capacity to deal with the challenges they have with their ongoing businesses," said Rep. Flores.

