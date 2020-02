There's a public meeting this week to discuss the proposed high-speed rail that would connect Dallas to Houston.

Congressman Kevin Brady will be in Navasota on Thursday as the keynote speaker for an event hosted by the group Texans Against High-Speed Rail.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center on FM 3455 in Navasota.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.